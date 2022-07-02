Letter: A question for Congressman Good

Shortly after the Uvalde shooting you wrote: “Restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves will do nothing to prevent violent crime. As we learned from the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York, a state can have very restrictive gun laws on the books, but those laws do not stop someone intent on doing harm to others.”

What are your facts for stating this? Do you think that an 18-year-old being legally able to buy an AR-15 is "very restrictive"? Are you good with that, Bob? The Second Amendment was about militias with muskets that could shoot a couple of rounds a minute, not one that can shoot a hundred rounds a minute. Are you good with that, Bob? Are you, readers, good with that?