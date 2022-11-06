Letter: A request for Elon Musk

Dear Mr. Elon Musk, I have been quite attentive to your words and actions. And I applaud you for supporting Ukraine by providing the Starlink Internet Communication System that Ukraine so desperately needed in the first phase of the war after the Putin led invasion of the peaceful country, Ukraine. Your generous help was deeply appreciated by the good people of the world.

However, it has been heartbreaking and disturbing to see the unraveling of your recent words and actions in public:

1. You proposed “a peace plan” for Ukraine by recommending Ukraine give up its territory that has been taken illegally by Vladimir Putin;

2. You decried that you would not support and provide the Starlink service to Ukraine because you were “losing” money by doing so;

3. You reversed your mind by offering to continue support of Ukraine via the Starlink.

I sincerely believe you are a decent person with a good education, sharp intelligence, a good heart, and not to mention your good looks. The troubling aspect of all this is, Mr. Musk, you seem to have become a spokesperson for Putin, aiding his manipulative agenda. I consider your siding with Putin as a temporary lapse in your judgement. You are already a famed person. As such, you do not need any more attention from anyone, especially for siding with Putin. Otherwise, you are seen as an immature, insecure, and attention-getting juvenile — this is a teacher in me talking here, concerned for "my student."

You are the richest person in the world, and you need not cry about “losing” money. Your good deeds, particularly for Ukraine, are the true source of your riches, which you cannot buy, make, create or could not have foreseen. Please hold on to your good deeds for Ukraine and be grateful for the opportunity and means to do so. I have a limited resource as a part time substitute teacher. But I donate one-third of my monthly budget to Ukraine every month for its fight against evil Putin, out of my conviction that love always wins and evil must be defeated.

Mr. Musk, I ask you not to lose your good heart. I ask you not to align with evil. I ask you to do more for Ukraine by providing everything and more that you can with your heart, your mind, and your money.

Anna Yu, Roanoke