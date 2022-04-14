Letter: A review of Cline's position on NATO

I read with disdain but not surprise the editorial board’s latest piece on Rep. Ben Cline regarding his vote on a nonbinding House NATO resolution.

The editorial even ended with, “Your constituents await your answer.” Had the board actually printed Rep. Cline’s statement, they would know, and so would his constituents.

Instead, although it’s their prerogative to do so, though less than honest, the board chose to pick out bits and pieces of Rep. Cline’s statement. Therefore, I will do the editorial board’s job for them by using my letter to the editor to print that statement in full:

“This week, the House considered House Resolution 831, a resolution regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO. The resolution, a copy of which can be found above, resolved that the House take four actions. The first two, which I support, are for Congress to 1) reaffirm support for NATO and 2) reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. Had the resolution ended there, I would have voted for it.

“Unfortunately, the second two recommended actions distract from the first two by injecting politics into the historic military alliance. By urging NATO to 3) ‘adopt a new Strategic Concept for NATO’ to ‘strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries,’ the resolution is encouraging NATO to formally involve itself in the domestic politics of its member nations. The resolution also 4) encourages NATO to create a new ‘Center for Democratic Resilience,’ a new political bureaucracy within NATO which will implement this new ‘Strategic Concept’ and pull resources away from the military mission for which NATO was originally created. Because I could not support these last two controversial action items, I voted against the resolution.

“The NATO alliance must remain strong so that when it becomes necessary for NATO to act militarily, it is not weakened or divided by internal politics. Instead, NATO must be clear in its military mission and effective in securing a swift and decisive victory for America and our men and women who are sacrificing on the battlefield.”

Sharon Manley,

Lynchburg