Letter: A review of how council vacancies have been filled

I read with interest Nick Hagen’s commentary on March 26 regarding the current vacancy on the Roanoke City Council. He claims that council has a “history” of filling vacancies by appointing the person who came in fourth in the most recent previous election.

The history of Roanoke City Council members from 1948 to the present is readily available at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1085/Council-History. Beginning in 2000, vacancies in unexpired terms have occurred seven times, so let’s look at the history of the appointments to fill those vacancies.

In 2000, former council member Wendell Butler was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Jim Trout. Bill Carder resigned in 2003, and former council member Bev Fitzpatrick was appointed. Nelson Harris was elected mayor in 2004, and Brenda McDaniel was appointed to fill the remainder of his term as a council member.

Alfred Dowe resigned in 2008, and Alvin Nash was appointed to complete his term. When Nash resigned in 2009, former council member Rupert Cutler was appointed to fill the remainder of that term.

In 2019, John Garland resigned, and Trish White-Boyd was appointed. Djuna Osborne resigned in 2020, and Vivian Sanchez-Jones was appointed to fill the remainder of her term.

The appointment of the person who had placed fourth in the most recent council election occurred exactly once, or 14% of the time, in those seven instances. The names of none of the other six appointees had appeared anywhere on the ballots of the previous elections. Clearly, the city council has established no precedent in how vacancies are filled. Although it was mentioned that White-Boyd had been the fourth-place candidate in the 2016 election, her appointment was not an automatic decision based on that fact alone.

Filling a vacancy of an unexpired term is not a task that the city council seeks or enjoys, but it is a responsibility assigned to us under the Code of Virginia. Our obligation to all the residents of Roanoke is to appoint the best person who applies. Anything less is a disservice to our constituents.

Bill Bestpitch, Roanoke