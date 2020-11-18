Letter: A Roanoke Thanksgiving

A Roanoke Thanksgiving

I am thankful for

fine friends, gracious neighbors, and presently forgotten adversaries,

the smell of smoke outside, its rich and deep and ageless burning notes that sound upon the palette,

the hills under all my days, which pluck up my breath,

all the countless “hellos” their slopes will yield,

the mountains’ incandescence in this cooling season,

the colors now igniting their high and wooded perches,

this new home, this Old South,

this ranging, easy vale of firming winds and firm tradition,

its gentle people, and their surprising hearts —

this fair, far Star City.

Eric Nolan, Roanoke