 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A sarcastic thank you to Democratic leadership

Letter: A sarcastic thank you to Democratic leadership

{{featured_button_text}}

About one month ago, bacon in the butcher counter at Kroger was selling for $4.99 a pound. Yesterday at the same butcher counter bacon was selling at $7.99 a pound, a 60% increase. So I can no longer "bring home the bacon" but it really doesn't matter because I can no longer afford to drive to the store because gas is now over 50% higher than last year at this time. This is not inflation it is hyperinflation and the list of examples goes on and on.

Thank you Joe Biden and your elite management team of Kamala Harrris, Jennifer Granholm, Pete Buttigieg and others for doing such a good job of managing the border, energy, the supply chain and the entire economy of the United States.

Dick Robers, Roanoke County

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert