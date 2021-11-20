Letter: A sarcastic thank you to Democratic leadership

About one month ago, bacon in the butcher counter at Kroger was selling for $4.99 a pound. Yesterday at the same butcher counter bacon was selling at $7.99 a pound, a 60% increase. So I can no longer "bring home the bacon" but it really doesn't matter because I can no longer afford to drive to the store because gas is now over 50% higher than last year at this time. This is not inflation it is hyperinflation and the list of examples goes on and on.
Thank you Joe Biden and your elite management team of Kamala Harrris, Jennifer Granholm, Pete Buttigieg and others for doing such a good job of managing the border, energy, the supply chain and the entire economy of the United States.
Dick Robers, Roanoke County