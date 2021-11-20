Letter: A sarcastic thank you to Democratic leadership

About one month ago, bacon in the butcher counter at Kroger was selling for $4.99 a pound. Yesterday at the same butcher counter bacon was selling at $7.99 a pound, a 60% increase. So I can no longer "bring home the bacon" but it really doesn't matter because I can no longer afford to drive to the store because gas is now over 50% higher than last year at this time. This is not inflation it is hyperinflation and the list of examples goes on and on.