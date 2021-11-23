Letter: A scheme to make it easier to know which voting districts are which

Wouldn't it be nice...

...if each voting district in Virginia had a unique name so there would be no confusion?

Virginia is divided into 11 congressional districts, 40 state Senate districts, and 100 House of Delegates districts. Each set of districts is identified numerically starting with the number one. This results in multiple districts identified by the same number. There are three districts for each number 1-11. Likewise, there are two districts for each number 12-40.

When a district is referred to by number only, which often occurs, it hard to know if it is a congressional, state Senate, or House of Delegates district that is being referenced. If you have ever had trouble following a political discussion for this reason, you are not alone!

Duplication has also resulted in the unfortunate situation experienced by some Virginians that they vote in two different districts of the same name. One example is in Rockingham County where people vote in two districts numbered 26: House District #26 and Senate District #26.

One simple solution would be to leave the congressional districts as they are and renumber the State districts as follows:

Senate Districts would be numbered 100-139; and