Recently I read in The Roanoke Times that Sen. John Edwards is retiring from the Virginia Senate. Earlier in March, I was with him in the Capitol in Richmond. This legislative session, I was lucky to work for Sen. Edwards as a Senate Page. The Senate Page program allows around 35 kids from all over Virginia, who are 13 and 14 years old, to spend seven weeks living in Richmond to help do jobs for the senators.

I interacted with Sen. Edwards many times while I was at the Capitol. One week, I was on recycle duty, picking up the recycling from offices around the Capitol and I spent some time in Sen. Edward’s office. We talked about Roanoke, the Senate vs. House basketball game that was going to happen, and Valentine’s Day special treats (Sen. Edwards gave all of the Pages Chex Mix for the occasion).

Sen. Edwards served 28 years in the Senate. That’s amazing. During the session, I learned that passing the budget is something that people talk about a lot and spend a lot of time on (and the final bill is really long and kind of boring); that crossover, when the bills from the Senate go the House and the House bills come to the Senate, is very hectic; and that the senators seem like good friends (there are only 40 of them). It was a whirlwind — and I was only there for seven weeks!

I don’t know if I’ll ever go into politics, but I’m glad we had Sen. Edwards doing so much for Roanoke for so long.

Maxwell Weiss, Roanoke