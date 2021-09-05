Letter: A simple solution to a seasonal problem

I have read with interest stories about cars being towed from the trailhead parking lot at McAfee Knob during peak season in spring and fall when folks from our region and beyond come to hike to the summit of one of the Appalachian Trail’s most iconic overlooks.

It seems to me that Roanoke County, which has adopted the rock outcropping at the summit as its logo, could do something simple to solve the problem, at least until the new parking in the works is complete.

Why not provide a shuttle from the old Catawba school on weekends during peak season? I’m sure most of us would be willing to pay $5 a head to rest easy knowing that when we got back from a long day on the trail our car wouldn’t be sitting in some impound lot with no way to get there to retrieve it.

Signage at the current lot could direct people to the school just a few miles down the hill, and a shuttle run by the county or contracted out to some enterprising scout troop or entrepreneur could do a loop on a regular basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., when most folks are done for the day.

In a worst case scenario when someone missed the last shuttle, at least they could walk a mile or so down the hill to retrieve their vehicle.