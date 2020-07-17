Letter: A suggestion for reading

I would like to suggest to all fellow citizens who are bewildered by the current general situation our society finds itself in, all of those who believe that we live in novel times with novel ideas and all of those who can barely wait for the great change to come: please read Thucydides, "The Peloponessian War," if not the whole book but at least Chapter 32. You might be surprised.
HANS CHRISTIAN ROTT
BLACKSBURG
