Letter: A suggestion for the Second Street bridge

If the overhead Second Street bridge connecting the Roanoke City Public Schools administrative office to the planned apartments in the former Roanoke Times press building is to be taken down, as has been proposed, how about transferring it intact to the parking garage at First Street and Salem Avenue?

This bridge could be affixed to the second floor of the parking garage with the other end resting on the raised Amtrak platform, allowing seamless access to trains without having to descend to street level and then walking or climbing back up to the Amtrak platform.

This solves the quandary of not being able to purchase the land adjoining the platform for an Amtrak station. Also, the enclosed bridge could allow temperature-controlled seating instead of having to stand on the platform in inclement weather waiting for trains to arrive and load. Sounds like a win-win solution for Amtrak patrons who park in the adjoining garage.

Randolph Gregg, Roanoke