Letter: A Supreme Court decision on the incompetence of the Trump administration

Repeatedly the Trump administration has failed the American people because of the incompetence of the people put in charge of the various offices of the federal government. There was the leader of the Director of the EPA who was more interested in the perks of his office than in the program of the agency he headed. Actually, that statement applies to more than the head of the EPA. Among the other notable agencies damaged by the incompetence or simple neglect by its Trump appointed leaders are the Department of State, the Department of Agriculture, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the system of Inspectors General in the several federal agencies, and most recently the US Armed Forces under the Department of Defense.

The decision of the U.S. Supreme Court on the DACA is a resounding defeat for the Trump administration. But it is clear that it was not a decision about the DACA principle of giving access to U.S .residency and citizenship for people brought to the USA as infants and young children. It was a decision that said that the Trump administration did not competently make the argument against the DACA executive order of President Obama and why it should be set aside. It took no position on the notion of DACA as public policy and said they (the Court) would not do the work of analysis and argument against DACA that was necessary to seriously consider its overturn on the basis of some sort of merit. It is yet another example of Trump expecting that because he asked for something, he should get it.