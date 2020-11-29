Letter: A thank you letter to Donald J. Trump

Dear Donald Trump:

I hope this letter finds you well. I’m writing to thank you for many things. First, I want to thank you for being a pathological liar. Also, spreading conspiracies and disinformation on a variety of subjects, especially the coronavirus. Your mastery of dog whistles and coded references concerning white supremacy and systemic racism, your xenophobia, lack of empathy and narcissistic personality have all proven to have no equal!

I really must congratulate you on getting 79 million-plus Americans to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the next president and vice president of the United States. Your references to socialist, corrupt “sleepy Joe” campaigning from his basement and Kamala Harris as a “monster” were brilliant.

I also want to thank you on behalf of my nephew who is a career soldier in the U.S. Army and my great nephew who is a third-year student at VMI with plans to make a career in the U.S. military. However, I must say my nephews certainly don’t appear to be “suckers” and “losers.” Go figure.

You really do have a way of using the English language. It’s easy to see why you don’t call yourself a “stable genius” for nothing. Have you thought about your Presidential Library and where it might be?