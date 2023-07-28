In the Sunday, July 16, edition of The Roanoke Times "The Peanuts" cartoon, a favorite in our house, along with a transition in my own life, are causing me to put pen to paper again.

Now that my tenure as first lady of Rocky Mount is over, I find myself feeling like Charlie Brown in Sunday’s comic strip. Even after the rousing rendition from the Book of Job, poor Charlie Brown was in search of the positive wherever he could find it. I too find a need to focus on the good things and not “the complaining,” so I wanted to honor those people who have been both integral and special to me during my tenure as first lady.

I will be brief in doing this; however, my gratitude to the people of Rocky Mount and Franklin County is not short, and it will always be with me.

I cannot say thank you enough to all of you, including those in the surrounding localities of Henry, Roanoke, and Patrick counties as well. I hope those who have served in any capacity with my husband, the former mayor, and have, by proxy, been a part of our lives for 32 years towards the betterment of Southwest Virginia; will accept the deep appreciation they so deserve.

The expression of thanks needed is especially true, of course, to the people of the town of Rocky Mount — celebrating its 150th birthday this year as an incorporated town-and the place we have been so honored and blessed to serve and to live.

Finally, many thanks to all who have helped me with health concerns throughout this administration.

Thanks to those in hospitals, physicians’ offices, resource centers in our community and all counselors, educators, leaders of all varieties, pastors, law enforcement, first responders-both fire and rescue squad, border patrol, pet therapy, family members and friends who have demonstrated true caring.

May you all enjoy the rest of your summer knowing you have been and are blessed by my prayers, and thanks again for the honor and opportunity to serve.

Lisa D. Angle, Rocky Mount