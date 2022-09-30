Letter: A thank you to the generous Smith Mountain Lake community

A big thank you to SML community

The Lake Christian Ministries’ staff and volunteers thank the Smith Mountain Lake community for once again stepping forward to make a difference for vulnerable families in the lake community.

The 2022 SML Walk to End Poverty, held Sept. 19, was a huge success, generating $53,577 for LCM services and another $45,000 for a critical facilities expansion. Total funds raised by the 2022 Walk were $98,577 — the most ever generated by this event!

This year needs have been 90% higher than in the past two years and 42% of the families who have come to LCM for services are doing so for the first time. Funds generated will assist the growing number of families who have been severely impacted by an extended pandemic and high inflation. Teams from schools, civic groups, neighborhoods, churches and businesses answered sponsor and volunteer challenges to make a difference for local families struggling with poverty.

Event sponsors Capps Home Building Center, two anonymous supporters and supporting sponsors Haywood’s Jewelers, Body Shoppe Fitness, Centra, Gilbert Law, American National Bank, Southside Electric Cooperative and Coley Law provided dollar-for-dollar matching funds for the first $30,000 donated. An anonymous LCM Volunteer also issued a $15,000 challenge to other volunteers who met and significantly exceeded that challenge.

We look forward to next year’s Walk to End Poverty and hope all everyone will be back to once again help impact poverty in the SML community.

Jane Winters, Executive

Director, Lake Christian Ministries

Priddy would restore ‘the loyal opposition’

“Elected officials need to restore the forgotten virtue of ‘the loyal opposition’ while debating public policy.

Tribal disputes between partisan candidates harden our stalemate, frustrate the electoral process, and discourage voter participation. Candidates for city council should become role models for good-faith, collaborative discussion.”

When Luke Priddy, Democratic nominee in the special election for the unexpired term on the Roanoke City Council, spoke those words, he reminded me that finding common purpose for cooperation once inspired teamwork between political leaders. Priddy squares off against partisan posturing that only foments division and frustrates progress.

George McGovern, Democrat from South Dakota, the most liberal senator of the era, was inspired to make commonsense federal law that would feed hungry children while attending public school. But the senator was warned by Democratic leadership that no Republican would co-sponsor legislation using federal funds to feed poor kids in Atlanta, Boston or Chicago.

McGovern enjoyed telling the story: not dissuaded, he approached Bob Dole, Republican from Kansas, and the most conservative senator of the era. “Bob,” he implored, “I want to put sandwiches in paper sacks and hand them out to hungry kids at lunchtime in every school in America.”

McGovern then asked the powerful legislator from Kansas: “Bob, do you know where I can get some [bread]?” Dole smiled. He shook the hand of his liberal colleague: “Yeah, I do. You need white, wheat or rye? “

To this day, the life-changing school lunch program (known now as SNAP) remains the legacy of loyal opposition embraced by Sen. George McGovern and Sen. Robert Dole decades ago.

Our elected leaders should “restore the forgotten virtue of loyal opposition.” And we should elect Luke Priddy to the Roanoke City Council. He is that leader ready to square off against partisan posturing that foments division and frustrates progress.

Gary Crawford, Roanoke