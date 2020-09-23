Letter: A thought experiment

A substantial number of Republicans appear to believe that if an individual does not obey a police officer, then the police officer is justified in shooting that individual as many times as the officer deems appropriate. Consider the following thought experiment.

Suppose that your mildly demented grandmother is picking flowers in a town park. It is illegal to pick flowers in the park. A police officer comes along and politely asks your grandmother to stop picking the flowers. Your grandmother ignores the officer. He steps closer to her and orders her to stop picking the flowers. She turns and, in a rage, she attacks the officer with her cane. Is he justified in shooting her? She is breaking the law and destroying public property. She attacked the police officer. Sounds to me that the police officer is justified in shooting her; at least by the standards of a majority of Republicans.