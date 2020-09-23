 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A thought experiment
0 comments

Letter: A thought experiment

  • 0

A substantial number of Republicans appear to believe that if an individual does not obey a police officer, then the police officer is justified in shooting that individual as many times as the officer deems appropriate. Consider the following thought experiment.

Suppose that your mildly demented grandmother is picking flowers in a town park. It is illegal to pick flowers in the park. A police officer comes along and politely asks your grandmother to stop picking the flowers. Your grandmother ignores the officer. He steps closer to her and orders her to stop picking the flowers. She turns and, in a rage, she attacks the officer with her cane. Is he justified in shooting her? She is breaking the law and destroying public property. She attacked the police officer. Sounds to me that the police officer is justified in shooting her; at least by the standards of a majority of Republicans.

JIMMY RITTER

BLACKSBURG

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Demeaning to real heroes

When the police put on their badge they also put their lives on the line. When the police are on the scene they are in charge. They are the la…

Letters

Letter: Article was misleading

I read the Associated Press article on Sunday, August 23's front page ("Virus rules as Trump presses for 2nd term"). That is the most misleadi…

Letters

Letter: Really, who cares?

It is hard to believe that the best The Roanoke Times could do for their editorial on August 20 was concerning a song "The Night They Drove Ol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert