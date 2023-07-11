I am writing in response to the June 15 article “Analysis: Virginia is best equipped state for alien invasion.” We can all agree that this is happy news; even though the odds are extremely low, we can sleep well knowing aliens will not abduct us in our sleep. It got me wondering what other threats Virginia could lead the way in preparedness. Say, for example, climate change.

Unlike aliens, climate change truly is threatening harm to our communities, homes and families, right now and into the foreseeable future. We are in an unprecedented and dire emergency, with global temperature increasing and sea level rise posing an existential risk to vulnerable communities, and eventually everyone on the planet — not to mention other species and biodiversity, and all the generations that come after us.

Virginia is poised to lead the way in mitigating the impacts of climate change effectively by standing together facing the danger head on, just like we’d do statewide if aliens were to invade. For example, each of us can contact our representatives and local officials and let them know that climate change is an issue we expect them to address, urgently and with nonpartisanship because it affects all of us, including future generations. Our state and local leaders can enact laws and ordinances that encourage alternative forms of transportation; increase electrification; make high emissions producers pay a carbon fee; and streamline permitting for beneficial energy projects. I recently met with Rep. Morgan Griffith and he is in favor of accelerating an “all of the above” energy strategy, including renewables. He participates as a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus which has emissions reduction as a goal.

At the federal level, we need a carbon tax and dividend to ensure that the worst polluters pay for the damage they cause, with citizens receiving a dividend to help compensate for the harms caused by methane leakage, carbon emissions, sea level rise and increasingly severe weather events.

I’ll admit fighting climate change is not as exciting as battling aliens. But doing so will protect more lives and property from imminent risks. Let’s work together to make Virginia a leader in the fight against aliens … AND climate change.

Brenda van Gelder, Blacksburg