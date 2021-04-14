Letter: A time for common sense

President Trump's accomplishments are amazing considering the vitriol endured from the biased media, uninformed public and Democrat leaders.

His policies made us energy independent for the first time and kept us out of international military conflicts. His policy directives established a sense of peace in the Middle East. He supported personnel and supplied material to maintain the safety of our southern border.

He established a strong economic recovery after the sluggish previous eight years. When the China virus hit the U.S., Trump acted early to restrict flights from China that saved thousands of lives. Trump had the drug industry speed the China virus vaccine development in less than a year.

Denouncing 70 million Trump supporters as extreme cultists denotes lack of intelligence and typical false labeling. By that logic, are Biden supporters cultists also?

After the national Capitol chaos, the Democratic House members overreacted in impeaching Trump without knowing the chaos started before he had finished speaking and that anti-Trump groups had been planning capitol disruption days prior. We will be witness to the second most costly Democrat run kangaroo impeachment trial.