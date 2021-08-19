Letter: A tribute to Dr. Leon J. Arp

The day before I read of Dr. Leon Arp’s death (Aug. 1 obituary), I had shared with a visitor in my home my story of how I became familiar with the Arp respirator. A bit of irony.

The time was the late 1960s, and I was in the delivery suite of Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount. It was late evening. I was a general practitioner at the bedside of a lovely young woman in premature labor; her due date was perhaps three to four weeks away. She was carrying twins which was not a surprise.

Labor progressed, time moved into the depth of night and delivery occurred smoothly of twin girls. The mother did beautifully. Immediately our attention shifted to the care of preterm, twin infants. Both babies were pink but breathing pattern indicated the possible need for something unavailable at our hospital: a pediatric intensive care unit.

Urgent phone calls were made and we learned there were no pediatric intensive care beds available anywhere close by. Problems!

I was explaining to the educated and concerned parents the potential for deepening respiratory distress when one asked if I knew of Dr. Arp and his work. The answer was no, but ignorance can be overcome. A series of phone calls were made to the Arp laboratory at Virginia Tech and things happened.