Fifty years ago this May, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes and became the first Triple Crown winner since 1948. He was born at a horse farm in Caroline County, a few minutes after midnight on March 30, 1970. He was a chestnut-colored colt with three white stockings and a white star between his eyes. And carried himself like royalty.

His times still stand after a half a century as the fastest ever at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

The week before the Belmont he was on the cover of Time, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated. No one else has ever been so honored.

At the Belmont he shattered the track record by 2.6 seconds. He out-distanced the runner-up by 31 lengths. CBS did not have a wide enough camera lens to show him and the second-place horse in the same picture.

One sports writer wrote: “People were crying, others were speechless, others were jumping around like mad hooligans waving both fists in the air, others were hugging and kissing, it was 69,000 people exalting in the feeling of having seen the impossible dream come true.” They knew they were seeing a true greatness that few lives are ever privileged to witness.

In the early '70s the United States was dealing with the Vietnam war, the Kent State shootings, and later, Watergate. In Secretariat we got the hero we desperately needed: the greatest racehorse of all time.

Gene St. Clair, New Castle