Letter: A veteran against Trump

My blood is boiling, after reading The Atlantic’s article “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers.’”
(I am an Army veteran, retired Defense Department senior executive, son and father of veterans, and American Legionnaire. I’ve studied and written about our military, respect and support our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families, and have paid tribute to our fallen at several cemeteries. As a Christian, I try to be non-judgmental and forgiving, but I fail sometimes. This is one of those times.)
The Atlantic article reports that President Trump has contempt for our military; has disparaged their intelligence and questioned why people serve; called America’s fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers;” called pilots who were shot down “losers,” including G.H.W. Bush and John McCain; said McCain was not a hero and that he, Trump, likes people who weren’t captured; questioned the motivation of General John Kelly’s son at the son’s grave, and asked that wounded military not be included in a parade because it wasn’t a good look.
Trump claims the article is fake and a hoax, but Trump is a pathological liar, lying over a reported 2,000 times as president.
I believe The Atlantic article. It was written by its respected editor-in-chief, based on multiple sources, and confirmed in part by the AP, Washington Post, NY Times, and a Fox reporter.
I have never respected Trump because of the sleaziness of his business and personal life. When during the 2016 Republican nomination campaign and debates Trump mocked and called other candidates demeaning names, he made me a “never Trumper.” When he called John McCain a “loser” and denigrated his heroism, I knew I could never respect Trump.
Trump is a narcissist, bully, and liar, has no empathy for others, and has contempt for our military. He has damaged the Republican Party, the Presidency, our alliances, and America and its reputation in the world.
He has shown that he is unfit to be President and Commander in Chief. It is time to drum him out of office.
This election, I urge everyone not to vote for Donald Trump.
JAMES W. MORRISON
MONETA
