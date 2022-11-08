Letter: A vote for Gillespie is a vote for Radford

It has been extremely heartwarming to watch the love and dedication Seth has for Radford. He truly cares. Speaking from personal experience, about five years ago, Seth was one of the first of my longtime friends to take the time out of his day to come by my home and show his love and support for my husband and me when we had a stillborn. During moments like this, no one knows the right words or what to do, but what he did was take action to show he cares and provide comfort. And for that, I am forever grateful.