Letter: A vote for Gillespie is a vote for Radford

Seth Gillespie is running for city council for the city of Radford. Seth and I have grown up together in the city of Radford since before I can remember.
It has been extremely heartwarming to watch the love and dedication Seth has for Radford. He truly cares. Speaking from personal experience, about five years ago, Seth was one of the first of my longtime friends to take the time out of his day to come by my home and show his love and support for my husband and me when we had a stillborn. During moments like this, no one knows the right words or what to do, but what he did was take action to show he cares and provide comfort. And for that, I am forever grateful.
I love seeing the events he is bringing to small businesses and look forward to the future plans he has for our city. Seth grew up as a Bobcat and will always be a Bobcat. He also is a Highlander alum. Bringing everyone together in all aspects of our city will be important for growth and opportunity in our community. Voting for Seth is a vote for the city of Radford.
Tayler Cooper, Radford