Letter: A vote for Herring

I’m proud to endorse Mark Herring for reelection as Attorney General of Virginia. We met at the Virginia General Assembly when I began advocating for stronger gun laws in the wake of the Virginia Tech tragedy where my daughter was among those shot and injured and 32 other staff and students were shot and killed by someone who should not have had access to a gun.
From his early days as a state senator, AG Mark Herring has been a longtime advocate of gun violence prevention. During his first statewide candidacy when the outdated conventional political wisdom suggested a statewide candidate could not win running on a gun violence prevention platform, Mark stood steadfast in his commitment to addressing gun violence in the commonwealth, not only running and winning on the issue, but becoming the first Democrat elected to the AG’s seat in 20 years, proving that voters will turn out for a GVP candidate.
From my early days as an advocate to now as senior director of advocacy at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, Mark and I have worked together for many years. His support, counsel, friendship and guidance have proved invaluable leading to the historic legislative wins on gun violence prevention bills in the 2020 and 2021 GA sessions. When I call, his answer is always “yes Lori, how can I help.” I can count on his commitment to this issue and to the victims and survivors of gun violence. His quiet work behind the scenes on community and domestic violence is more proof of his sincerity on this issue.
Mark’s commitment to keeping all of us safe from gun violence is genuine, persistent and resolute. We need him in the AG’s office as we look to find more solutions to preventing gun violence. I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy and look forward to continuing our work together in the future.
Lori Haas, Richmond