Letter: A vote for Herring

I’m proud to endorse Mark Herring for reelection as Attorney General of Virginia. We met at the Virginia General Assembly when I began advocating for stronger gun laws in the wake of the Virginia Tech tragedy where my daughter was among those shot and injured and 32 other staff and students were shot and killed by someone who should not have had access to a gun.

From his early days as a state senator, AG Mark Herring has been a longtime advocate of gun violence prevention. During his first statewide candidacy when the outdated conventional political wisdom suggested a statewide candidate could not win running on a gun violence prevention platform, Mark stood steadfast in his commitment to addressing gun violence in the commonwealth, not only running and winning on the issue, but becoming the first Democrat elected to the AG’s seat in 20 years, proving that voters will turn out for a GVP candidate.