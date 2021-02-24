Letter: A way to free up student debt

Numbers are not my friend. I have no background in accounting other than Economics 101 in college. But it seems to me there is a way to free up tons of student debt burden without shifting that burden to taxpayers or further dividing the country. I think this would be the most palatable for those who paid theirs off in the past, present debtors, and provides a formula for future students:
1. Remove interest from the equation entirely.
2. Future student loans are interest-free
3. Current student debt is reconfigured with this formula:
A. The original amount of the loan(s) is the base.
B. Calculate all payments made to date, including interest.
C. Subtract B from A and you have the new loan amount which remains interest free for the next 10 years.
4. Since the government feels the need to stimulate the economy, refund all interest charged to all those who paid their loans off in the past 10 years.
Ta Da!
Wendy R. Blair, Roanoke