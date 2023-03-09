On Feb. 23 I read an alarming article. At a time when grocery prices are very high and there is a lot of food insecurity, our government is cutting back on programs that have offered assistance.

In 2021, almost 4 million people were lifted out of poverty. Why would we do something that reverses that? The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ended enhanced benefits this February. The average family will get at least $95 less a month. That might be a big piece of their food budget.

While there is no such thing as a free meal, there are meals freely given. I volunteer at such a place. There is only so much we can do. The increase in demand has been shocking. It is not just food; it is the price of everything that has increased. In a survey of SNAP recipients across the country, they found that 23% had visited a food pantry and 29% had skipped meals; both increased shortly after the survey was taken. Poor families are having to spend more money on food and this especially affects children.

One program that I really liked was the universal free lunch program. Imagine if you were a child and your lunch was free and so was everyone else’s. Nobody wants everyone to know they’re poor. I’ve been poor. It is a hard life. In the most powerful and wealthy of nations, it is undignified for us to have so many without the assistance they need. Vote to make a difference in the next election.

Frank Mathews, Radford