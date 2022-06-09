Letter: A well-regulated militia does not square with murdering children

Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo wiped herself in blood to avoid being killed in the Uvalde Elementary School murders. She “dipped her hands in the blood of a classmate — who lay next to her, already dead — and then smeared the blood all over herself to play dead,” as CNN reports.

In our race to the bottom, the requirement we placed on her was that she smear herself in her dead friend’s blood to live. What have we done to our children? Is this to be the price of living?

Our ability to prevent such events has been greatly diminished by a 5-to-4 decision in a 2008 Supreme Court case. On the Wikipedia Second Amendment page, follow the links to the Heller decision and arguments, most particularly Volokh and Baron.

While many state constitutions properly make provisions for defense and many make provisions for militias, none use language for both militia and personal defense together in their constitutions.

Even 14 years before the U.S. Second Amendment, Vermont used "for the defense of themselves and the State" in its constitution. Knowing this, the Second Amendment chose to remain silent on personal defense, and reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Second Amendment (1791, 231 years ago) was talking about a militia. If it were intended to address personal defense it would have independently stated so, as did the state constitutions. Roughly 1,500 separate occurrences of "bear arms" in the 1600s and 1700s overwhelmingly refer to war or soldiering. The natural meaning of "bear arms" in the framers' day had a military connotation, just as a literal reading would suggest. All of this is quite different from the 2008 opinion providing a countrywide individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia.

When you see some lunatic exercising his gun “rights” in an unwholesome manner, decidedly remote from being well-regulated as if it were patriotic to do so, these are 2008 rights, not those enshrined during the prior 217 years. We now have the tail wagging the dog.

Ike Jeanes, Pulaski