Letter: Abortion decision best made by each person

In Carrie Sheffield’s recent column ("McAuliffe joins Democrats' extremists on abortion," Sept. 30), she joins anti-abortion extremists who bully people out of making the parenting decisions that are best for them, their families, and their futures.

Her take on reproductive freedom perpetuates myths and lies about people who have abortions, the providers who care for them, and lawmakers who seek to protect this basic human right. Her inflammatory misrepresentation is based on false claims about how abortion actually works. It insults and belittles the lives and experiences of people and families who have faced these decisions. It is especially egregious that she claims to be promoting these lies from the standpoint of feminism. This is hardly the case. The people spreading this misinformation have one thing in mind — to push abortion care completely out of reach.

With the balance of the Supreme Court now turned against the right to bodily autonomy, we face the threat of abortion care being dismantled even more aggressively and systematically. Anti-abortion misinformation like this must not go unchecked.