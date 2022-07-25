Letter: Abortion issue requires sane and reasonable compromise

This is a letter to syndicated columnist Christian Flowers:

Your headline "Supreme Court ruling is not end of abortion divide" [July 9] is very likely the understatement of the year!

I’m not sure of the exact polling numbers on the idea of totally banning all abortions, but it might be in the low 30s at most?

While on the other hand, allowing a 15-week or so period of time for a woman to make this extremely difficult decision has majority approval, and this likely includes some later-term abortions too in some extreme situations.

The Democrats are praying that the Republican Party falls into the losing trap of endorsing the extreme policy of pushing to ban all abortions. This would be “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" almost certainly.

They must support a sane and reasonable compromise that a majority of the country can live with. No one is going to get everything they want in this most emotional and divisive issue.

Now on a personal note, there are women of varies ages in my immediate family, and to a person they oppose banning all abortions, as do the men. This just cannot be too large an exception to a nationwide viewpoint.

Another personal comment: I am old enough (84) to well remember the “dirty alley” times when women had to go to unsafe and dangerous places to have their abortions done.

Then when they became infected or hemorrhaged they had to be rushed to a hospital to save their lives. Yes, my mother was an RN and she told me about the cases she saw.

This must never be allowed to happen again! As terrible as killing a baby is, it has happened and will continue to because we are dealing with actual human beings in real life situations. We are all far from being perfect. The goal of a society should be to try and reduce the numbers, but when done they should be as safe as possible.

Frank Ellis, Roanoke