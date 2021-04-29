Letter: Abortion laws are about politics

Amy Richardson's letter ("Honesty about abortion," April 14) was enlightening. The abortion laws being encouraged now aren't about dead babies at all. It is about politics, power and controlling women. It's about disrespect for women and insulting their intelligence. Are they really too stupid to decide for themselves whether their family can afford or adequately raise another child? For centuries women have had the responsibility of raising kids with and without the assistance of men while being disrespected for their efforts. Shame on those who would force a woman to give birth against her will and best judgment.