 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Abortion laws are about politics
0 comments

Letter: Abortion laws are about politics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Amy Richardson's letter ("Honesty about abortion," April 14) was enlightening. The abortion laws being encouraged now aren't about dead babies at all. It is about politics, power and controlling women. It's about disrespect for women and insulting their intelligence. Are they really too stupid to decide for themselves whether their family can afford or adequately raise another child? For centuries women have had the responsibility of raising kids with and without the assistance of men while being disrespected for their efforts. Shame on those who would force a woman to give birth against her will and best judgment.

Gertrude Repass, Wytheville

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Obey Christ or men?

I and many other people in this country are extremely concerned as the “Equality” Act passed the House (yea : 224 nay: 206) and is on to the U…

Letters

Letter: Mental health crisis

I am responding to Sheriff Partin and the other regional law enforcement officers on the article and news conference on March 31.

Letters

Letter: No joy from DeJoy

My wife mailed a Christmas card from Blacksburg to Bethesda, Md. in mid December 2020 to her son. He called two days ago to say he received it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert