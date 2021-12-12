Letter: Abortion restrictions for men?

It is interesting to see photos of men participating in demonstrations against abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington and elsewhere, given that men are the only parties to the creation of an unborn child or fetus that the demonstrators want to protect who are never asked to take any responsibility for that creation and its consequences. Unless that unborn child is the result of some kind of immaculate conception, somewhere there was a man involved in its creation, yet all the laws existing or proposed requiring the female “parent” of that child to take responsibility for its successful path to birth fail to require the male “parent” to do the same.

Why is it not reasonable to expect the legislators and judges who require the mother of the unborn child to carry their pregnancy to full term after X weeks from conception, to also require the other partner in that conception to bear at least a shared financial responsibility for the care of that “child” from the onset of pregnancy through its entire development into an adult? In many states the mother who decides to give up a child for adoption must make a legally recognized attempt to get the presumed father’s agreement to that adoption; however, there seems to be no legal requirement for that same “father” to support his progeny through its development into an adult.