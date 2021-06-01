Letter: Accident story lacked sensitivity

This letter is in reference to Mr. Tad Dickens' report on May 9th of: "Botetourt teenager killed in car crash."
Mr. Dickens, your reporting on Kip Nininger's auto accident lacked sensitivity.
It was a horrific auto accident. It killed a young person. He had family and friends who loved him dearly.
There was absolutely no reason to report the past history of his mother in the newspaper. I'm sure she has suffered enough. We all make mistakes, as I am sure you have, also.
Her past history had nothing to do with the accident, it only opened up old wounds. Shame on you for your lack of sensitivity.
It would have served your audience more appropriately to have reported that there was another person in the car with Kip. As you wrote your article, she lay in the hospital bed, frantically fighting for her life. She is in critical condition.
Your poor choice in reporting this accident, by reveling the past history of his mother, in full view, once again, is inexcusable.
You would have fared better to have shown a large colored picture of the mangled car. Maybe, by viewing the twisted metal of a once beautiful car, it might have brought to mind what could happen with speed and irresponsible driving.
It could have possibly inspired others to realize the responsibility of keeping their car in control at all times. It could possibly have paved a way to save a life.
Mr. Journalist, Tad Dickens, you need to be reprimanded.
By making such a poor choice in reporting, you have caused added pain to the suffering and grieving of the ones left behind.
You need to sincerely apologize, for your lack of a good choice in reporting, to his family, friends, and the general public.
Bobbie Lavender, Roanoke