Letter: Accident story lacked sensitivity

This letter is in reference to Mr. Tad Dickens' report on May 9th of: "Botetourt teenager killed in car crash."

Mr. Dickens, your reporting on Kip Nininger's auto accident lacked sensitivity.

It was a horrific auto accident. It killed a young person. He had family and friends who loved him dearly.

There was absolutely no reason to report the past history of his mother in the newspaper. I'm sure she has suffered enough. We all make mistakes, as I am sure you have, also.

Her past history had nothing to do with the accident, it only opened up old wounds. Shame on you for your lack of sensitivity.

It would have served your audience more appropriately to have reported that there was another person in the car with Kip. As you wrote your article, she lay in the hospital bed, frantically fighting for her life. She is in critical condition.

Your poor choice in reporting this accident, by reveling the past history of his mother, in full view, once again, is inexcusable.