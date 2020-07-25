Letter: Accountability is what is needed

Accountability is what we need, which I think will resolve our problems we now have with our police departments. Local citizens need to have a say in what they do and one should be able to interfere without consequences if they see something that is grossly wrong.
I was 19 years old when a policeman threatened to shoot a friend of mine. I stepped between them only to be struck by his pistol and told I was under arrest. After a scuffle, I ended up with his gun which I promptly threw as far as I could throw it. After a brief chase, I was arrested, severely beaten and charged with so many crimes, I’d be about to get out of prison now if I had been convicted of those crimes. I am 69 years old.
I felt it was my duty to stop that man from killing my friend and at the trial, in a rare decision, the judge agreed and they dropped all the charges. The judge told the officer he had no business drawing his weapon and threatening someone in that manner.
Those same officers arrested a young man just a week later and took him behind a local car dealership and beat him severely and then took him to jail. He died of his injuries that night. I survived mine. No one was ever charged in his death. That young man was black. I am white. Can you see the difference?
NICK BRASH
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!