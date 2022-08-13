Letter: ACLU would reduce parents to figureheads

The Aug. 5 article ("Va. crafts explicit materials policies") on guidelines proposed for explicit materials in classrooms contains the following quote from the American Civil Liberties Union: "Educators and librarians cannot do their job if they are constantly being required to justify their curricula and instructions to parents who may hold diametrically opposing viewpoints."

I wish to express my thanks to the ACLU for clarifying that our roles as parents is to stay out of the way and let the "experts" decide what is appropriate for our children. Apparently the ACLU feels that our role is merely to pay the taxes that finance the schools and the employees therein. On the one hand, our school systems tell us that parental involvement is important for children to succeed in school, and on the other the ACLU seems to feel that that involvement should not extend to "curricula and instruction."

It is unfortunate that discussions on these issues are sometimes conducted in a hostile manner. As parents we should always be aware that we are modeling behavior for our children, and conduct these conversations in a civil manner. Attitudes such as the ones expressed by the ACLU, however, do nothing to improve the manner in which the discussions occur. They apparently prefer that they do not occur at all.

Anthony R. Stavola, Roanoke