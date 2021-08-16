 Skip to main content
Letter: Act on the facts for vaccines
Letter: Act on the facts for vaccines

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, over half of unvaccinated adults say they believe getting vaccinated poses a bigger risk to their health than getting infected with the coronavirus.

As of Aug. 4, COVID-19 has killed more than 614,000 the U.S. Only three deaths appear to be linked to a COVID vaccine — from blood clots that occurred after people got the J&J vaccine.

Doctors now know how to successfully treat such blood clots, so future deaths related to this rare side effect can be prevented.

Would you waste even a dollar in a lottery with 0 chances in 600,000 to win? Why risk your life on these odds? Do the math and act on the facts.

W.D. Norton, Christiansburg

 

