Letter: Act responsibly to save lives

Some seem to think that mandates and even social pressure for COVID precaution and prevention such as masks and vaccination are an infringement on their inalienable rights as Americans and that resistance and defiance are patriotic demonstrations of American freedom.

The rights to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” are the bedrock of the Declaration of Independence, but it is important to note that life is listed first and that many laws limit an individual’s liberty and pursuit of happiness to protect the lives of other Americans.

We have to right to keep and bear arms, but the law forbids indiscriminate firing, even if others around us are wearing body armor. We have the right to travel on the public highways, but the law forbids drunken and reckless driving, even when others are wearing seat belts and have insurance. The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees us freedom of speech, but it is illegal to speak in a way that creates clear and present danger.

So America is a “free country,” but there are accepted limitations on our rights as Americans. The Bill of Rights restricts the government’s authority to require someone to adhere to a national religion or to bear witness against himself, but it can require some behaviors to protect the safety and promote the welfare of all Americans.