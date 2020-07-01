As a Catholic, I approach political issues from a moral framework, a framework which seeks to consider the morally good and the morally odious, and then to prefer the former over the latter. Using this dichotomy, I find little difficulty in forming a position on the recently reignited debate over the legacy and future of Confederate monuments. For so many Americans, the monuments at the center of this debate are a brutal reminder of the unconscionable violations of our common humanity to which their not-too-distant ancestors were subjected. In our world where racial harmony is, as of yet, broadly unachieved, such reminders of this gruesome past do not serve as emblems of progress, but as relics of hatred. The decent thing— the Christian thing— is to acquiesce to our fellow Americans’ reasonable request for dignity. The dismantling of this scattered national statuary, one filled with heroes of a cause which was antithetical to patriotic aims, both during their lifetimes and now, fulfills Christ’s command to love our neighbors. When considering both sides of this debate with equal sincerity, does the display and preservation of these unpatriotic figures from our nation’s tumultuous racial history outweigh the pain so many of our neighbors experience as a consequence of the glorification and public memorialization of the oppressive legacies of these men? Surely the removal of these monuments is a low-hanging fruit in our shared quest to care for one another. As Christians and Americans, we should be eager to take this opportunity to act with kindness and alacrity, to serve one another with charity and to recognize that however positively one may feel about the presence of these monuments, they cause a great deal of pain for many of our neighbors. As Paul wrote in Galatians, “you, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.” To serve one another humbly in love as God has called us to do, let us always act to ensure the dignity of others.
LIAM J. WATSON
BLACKSBURG
Liam Watson, your eloquence brought me to tears. This is spot on at every level and a balm to my own heart as well. Thank you!!
I saw this in an article in The New Yorker, it seems an eloquent way of saying the same thing. "The Lost Cause is one of the most deeply ingrained mythologies in American history. Loss on an epic scale is often the source of great literature, stories that take us to the dark hearts of the human condition. But when loss breeds twisted versions of history to salve its pain, when it encourages the revitalization of vast systems of oppression, and when loss is allowed to freely commemorate itself in stone and in sentimentalism across the cultural landscape, it can poison a civil society and transform itself into a ruling regime. "
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/europe-in-1989-america-in-2020-and-the-death-of-the-lost-cause
Nice to see a Christian who truly practices what he preaches.
