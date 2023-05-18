I discovered my passion for SCUBA in the New River, near Blacksburg. I have since had the opportunity to dive in many incredible places. However, the New River holds a special significance to me, as it is close to my hometown of Lexington. It is part of Virginia’s mountains and Virginia’s waterways, which I have grown to cherish not only for diving but also for hiking and for the escape that our natural areas offer us.

Microplastics in our waters obstruct visibility, harm our wildlife, and are found all across Virginia. Even in Western Virginia’s Roanoke River, cleanup efforts have collected nearly 12 million tons of plastic waste since 2020.

Tackling this problem head-on by reducing wasteful plastic pollution will be an important step toward protecting and preserving Virginia’s natural beauty, much of which lies below the surface. Extended Producer Responsibility legislation would not only serve to provide legal limits on the amount of plastic pollution corporations are able to produce in Virginia, but it would also ensure that companies that produce large amounts of plastic waste contribute to the state recycling fund, which is currently entirely taxpayer funded.

Since this is an election year, we need our state leaders to recognize and take action on our plastic problem here in Virginia and protect this state’s pristine waters and beautiful recreation areas.

Elijah King-Bond, Lexington