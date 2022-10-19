Letter: Actions, not meetings, are what's needed to fix crime

Meet, talk, bang. Meet meet, talk talk, bang bang. Meet meet meet, talk talk talk, bang bang bang.

Meetings and talks do not deter crime — actions do.

For the good of the citizens of Roanoke, elected officials need to stop meeting and talking and instead take meaningful action.

Let me give some suggestions: Enact a policy of stop and frisk when there is any suspicion of possible illegal activity.

Mandatory sentencing of anyone possessing an illegal weapon or possession of any weapon without a proper permit.

No bail for any weapons-related offense.

Back the police who are trying to keep the city safe — don't tie their hands with unreasonable regulations.

Elect leaders who are not afraid to speak out against criminal activity and who are willing to stand up against the "defund the police" crowd.

Make parents liable for damages done by juvenile offenders.

Put foot patrolmen in the downtown business areas, especially in the evening and at night and during the weekends.

Designate at least four on-duty policemen located throughout the city as a quick response team to immediately respond as backup for any call of a serious nature.

I know that I do not have all the answers, but I do know that unless a tough stance is taken to combat crime, nothing will change and in fact crime will increase.

Dick Robers, Roanoke