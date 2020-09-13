 Skip to main content
Letter: Activism
0 comments

I believe liberty and responsible living under our U.S. Constitution should lead to some form of peaceful activism if the tenets of freedom are to prevail.

First of all, activism in general, is more common in liberal causes than Christian and conservative ones. Liberal activism tends to be more organized, promoted better and followed up better.

Christian and conservative protests can become genuinely impassioned with the right powerful issue. One example of this can be seen in pro-life marches. But for the most part, they are not as effective or long lasting than those of their liberal counterparts. Christian and conservative protesting tend to be passive for their causes.

Standing in opposition to violent means of protesting is preferred in the United States. It is a virtue. Usually those who are respectful of our laws tend to be Christian and conservative.

DOUGLAS WISE PHILLIPS JR.

ROANOKE

