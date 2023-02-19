In her recent commentary (“Virginia’s sovereignty should not be outsourced,” Feb. 9), Annie LeHardy Kelly, who previously worked in the communications shop for the administration that invented “alternative facts,” presented some of her own concerning Virginia’s adoption of Clean Cars Standards.

When it comes to vehicle emissions guidelines, states have two options under the Clean Air Act: the federal standard, or the California standard. This is because even before the federal Clean Air Act went into effect California was addressing tailpipe pollution because of the immense toll that smog was having on communities in that state.

When the Clean Air Act was adopted by Congress, states were given a clear choice: they could either follow the federal vehicle emissions standards, or adopt the more protective California standards.

The Clean Air Act simply does not allow other states to develop their own, alternate standards.

To date 17 states, including Virginia, have adopted some or all of the stronger vehicle emissions standards, as a way to do their part to cut harmful tailpipe pollution, protect public health, and address climate change.

In a state like Virginia, where the transportation sector makes up around half of our state’s total carbon pollution, this standard is helping address a huge source of the problem while bringing high-in-demand low- and zero-emission vehicles to consumers who want them.

Regarding the author’s claims that adopting these standards was “lazy” or “antidemocratic,” nothing could be farther from the truth. If lawmakers were lazy, they would follow Gov. Youngkin’s example of doing absolutely nothing to address climate change or cut pollution. Falling in line with the weaker default position set in Washington, D.C., is lazy; passing progressive climate policy takes work.

Furthermore, Virginians by 2-to-1 margins support taking steps to address climate change and Democrats at the legislature ran and won on taking the climate crisis seriously. They have delivered on that promise and continue to hold the line in the Senate on the reckless and shortsighted attempts to take us backward. Their efforts deserve praise, not criticism. Virginia’s legislators should defeat efforts to repeal our state air standards.

Alexander Haggerty, Harrisonburg