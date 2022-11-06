Letter: Actually, words can hurt

A letter to "conservatives": Please lighten up in the attack language. There are many "proud boys" out there who take you literally. Surely you know that you are indirectly responsible for the attack on Dave Pelosi.
John Winfrey, Lexington
