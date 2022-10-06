Letter: Actually, young people belong to themselves

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s actions relative to issues of sexual identity in the public schools prove, not for the first time, that he believes in local autonomy, except when he doesn’t. But more fundamental than his hypocrisy on this issue is his callous ignorance about childhood itself. The governor proudly proclaims that “our children do not belong to the state,” a truism with which no one disagrees. He then tells parents that, instead, “they belong to you.”

I’m sorry, Governor, but that statement is equally wrong. An eighth-grade girl trying to understand her attraction to her classmates belongs to herself. A boy in 10th grade who is increasingly convinced that nature gave him the wrong body belongs to himself. Of course, they need the love, understanding, good counsel, and at times limits that all good parents provide. From their schools they need instruction, but also access to readings and other resources that will help them understand how they fit into the world. Above all, they need, and deserve, affirmation of their worth as human beings and acknowledgement of their fundamental right to become the best possible version of the person they were meant to be.