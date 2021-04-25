Letter: Address challenges with mindset of unity

America has been going through some tough times. 2020 was a year of political turmoil, social unrest and a health crisis (Covid-19) that has changed the nation for years to come.

What we need are strong, reliable and honest leadership from our elected officials as well as from our religious leaders and churches. It doesn't appear to me that we are getting what we need as a nation from either. There are challenges in every area of our society that need to addressed with a mindset of unity.

The one thing that politicians and religious leaders have in common is that try to convince people that if you join their party or their church that you'll be better off than the other side or other church. Both Democrat and Republican politicians tell people " we're for you, we have your best interest in mind, we can govern better, vote for us." The reality is they say whatever it takes to stay in office and keep their power. Perhaps they don't start out that way, but eventually do.

The same holds true for religious leaders and churches. They preach, "come join our church. You'll be part of our family, we have the right way." In reality they want your money, they want their numbers to grow, they do it in the name of God so one thinks that they're honest. In both cases what started out as being righteous turned into something less.