Letter: Addressing Virginia’s teacher shortage crisis

Addressing Virginia’s teacher shortage

As it becomes increasingly urgent to prepare more teachers, as reported in the Nov. 7 article “Virginia report documents steep learning loss, teacher departures,” Virginia’s colleges and universities can play a critical role in building the teacher workforce pipeline for future generations.

At James Madison University’s College of Education, working in collaboration with Virginia’s community colleges and local K-12 school divisions across the state, we have done a lot of work with initiatives combating against the teacher shortage crisis.

Improving flexibility and affordability during the teacher-licensure process can help knock down the most obvious hurdles students face when considering a future teaching career.

Graduate-degree licensure programs can provide flexible options that suit the unique needs of today’s career professionals and adult learners who are inspired to become teachers — allowing them to complete coursework at a faster pace or around a work schedule.

“Grow Your Own” initiatives, like the one recently established at JMU with $4.2 million in state support, create a no-cost pathway with academic and professional development support programs for eligible high school students and teacher assistants to become licensed teaching professionals in their hometown school districts.

The Virginia New Teacher Support Program and The Virginia Principal are programs designed to partner intentionally with the school divisions in the Shenandoah Valley, and across the commonwealth of Virginia, to build the professional capacity of our classrooms with highly qualified teachers.

There is no simple answer or one-size-fits-all magic bullet to tackling teacher shortages. But by offering creative new approaches with innovative solutions to recruiting and training future educators, it is possible to strengthen the commonwealth’s teacher workforce pipeline.

Mark L’Esperance,

Harrisonburg

Election Day exemplified community spirit

Election Day for me was rather routine. I got up early and went to my polling place and set up my table. Radford is a friendly place. I knew the Republicans next to me. Some of them like myself have been doing it for years. One of them got me a cup of coffee. He was a candidate that I voted for. We handed out sample ballots. I try not to get into the issues with them. However, I did talk to a gentleman off to the side about the election denial. He mentioned a video that showed people stuffing ballots into boxes illegally (or so he thought). We discussed the issue, and I asked him a question that I thought was important. I asked him if he thought that it was statistically significant. That ended the discussion. He didn’t have an answer.

The mayor stopped by early and gave me some materials to hand out. He also came by later and talked to people. I think he has done a really good job as mayor. Radford is growing and one of the reasons is our low taxes, unlike Blacksburg. Our parks are well maintained, and we have businesses that attract people from all over, like the Longway Brewery. There is also so a coffee house just around the corner. On Election Day I look forward to visiting with the other side. Politics aside, we get along.

Francis Mathews, Radford

Op-ed writer must have missed the news

Dirk Padgett’s whining op-ed from Nov. 10 (“Morgan Griffith is perfect for Southwest Virginia”) was largely premised on the comment about the “ridiculous and fabricated story about ‘Russian collusion’ which was allegedly executed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to subvert our democracy? Were you offended by the millions of dollars which were spent investigating a lie?”

Perhaps Dirk was too caught up supporting MAGA election deniers and missed this bit of news this week. From NPR:

“Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years.

“’Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,’ Prigozhin boasted in remarks posted on social media.”

We all know who the real patriots who support democracy are. Hint: they don’t wear red dunce caps. And they don’t vote for Morgan Griffith.

Mark Schleupner,

Roanoke

What’s in a name when you are in jail?

Congratulations to the Roanoke City Council for taking a momentous step in solving the city’s crime problem. By renaming “The Roanoke City Jail” to “The Roanoke City Adult Detention Center” you have taken a step that would put Solomon to shame.

Dick Robers,

Roanoke