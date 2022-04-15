Letter: Administration distorts meaning of equity in education

The March 7 Roanoke Times opinion article titled "Equity work in schools must continue" provides an excellent opportunity for insight into the current battle in and beyond Montgomery County regarding conflicts over providing "equity" in the public education system.

The article identifies and defines four primary measures of equity: impartiality, opportunity, access and a sense of belonging. Those four measures do capture succinctly what I hoped for and thankfully received in my children's education; I am surprised at any parent who would ask for less.

We are now in a culture war where words are redefined to suit a desired belief system and outcome. Equity in education at its most basic level recognizes that children learn differently for reasons of both nature and nurture. They come from different backgrounds, homes and environments that vary widely in the preparation and support provided. Equity at its core recognizes the variability among students and therefore focuses on providing a flexible learning environment set to match the diverse learning needs their education must address.

Unfortunately, our current governor has redefined "equity" away from its intended focus on resources provided to equity being about a forced effort to emphasize “equality of outcomes.” In a March 5 Washington Post article titled “What’s in a word? Youngkin takes aim at ‘equity.’” Virginia education secretary Aimee Guidera is quoted as saying: “Formerly, equity referred to the practice of providing equal access and opportunity to every learner. Increasingly, equity means everyone achieves the same outcomes.” By redefining the meaning of equity away from its true focus on equal access, Secretary Guidera adopts the practice of avoiding and redefining questions by introducing an “alternative fact.” She fogs efforts to have a rational, fact-based discussion about a controversial topic by catering to the emotions of her intended audience. Emotional arguments frequently overwhelm rational discussion.

The efforts in Montgomery County to champion the true meaning of equity — equal access and opportunity — are critically important. We do not have to look too far back in Virginia's history to identify lost generations of students limited in access and opportunity for equal educational experiences. We should learn from our history, not regress and repeat its mistakes.

Grant Revell, Mechanicsville