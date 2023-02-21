Despite what is being said on major media outlets and by the Republicans, the China balloon incident was not a fiasco for the Biden administration. It was in actuality a well-run military operation that allowed the U.S. to obtain significant information on the operational performance of the balloon’s sensors, communications, maneuvering capabilities and mission.

The U.S. military seldom comments on the operations of their forces in gathering of intelligence on adversaries’ military capacities and performance. In fact, much of this is done in secret and the resulting information is classified. Ships, aircraft and other intelligence gathering resources observe and record the electronic emissions of an adversary’s units whenever possible to gain information on their capabilities, performance and use. For example, it is much easier to develop a radar jammer to counter an adversary’s fire-control unit if you know the frequency, modulation and other operational parameters.

In this case, the balloon was tracked well before it crossed into U.S. airspace. A number of U.S. military assets were used for “spying” on the China spy balloon. Maybe even jamming its communications signals over sensitive U.S. military locations. This information along with that from examining the recovered wreckage will provide an excellent knowledge base on all of the balloon’s equipment.

In total, whether or not the American public knows it, the U.S. “won” this round both militarily and politically on the world stage.

Reggie Figard, Rocky Mount