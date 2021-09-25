Letter: Advice questioned

I question the advice in your Sept. 21 editorial that every eligible voter should vote this year. A significant number of those who voted in 2020 believe that election was rigged and that their votes were in vain. Those people have seen no action in Virginia to restore their confidence in the election process. Nothing to stop the zombie voters, undocumented voters, and multiple times voters from doing it again. The saying goes — fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Those 2020 election doubters can avoid that risk of shame by simply not participating this year and by staying home on Election Day in protest.
On the other hand, voters who believe that the 2020 election was fair will not risk shame by voting this year as well. They can vote their conscience free of any media-induced fear that they are wasting their time and energy or that the election will be stolen. I believe it is to those voters that your editorial advice should strongly apply.
Ronald Hall, Pulaski