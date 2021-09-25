Letter: Advice questioned

I question the advice in your Sept. 21 editorial that every eligible voter should vote this year. A significant number of those who voted in 2020 believe that election was rigged and that their votes were in vain. Those people have seen no action in Virginia to restore their confidence in the election process. Nothing to stop the zombie voters, undocumented voters, and multiple times voters from doing it again. The saying goes — fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Those 2020 election doubters can avoid that risk of shame by simply not participating this year and by staying home on Election Day in protest.