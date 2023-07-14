Dominating the news media these days are the acrimonious debates about “legacy” and large-donor admissions vs. affirmative actions at colleges and universities. Absent from these debates and the consequences of any decisions are the significant issues involving money and the impact so-called legacy and bonus admissions have as “full-pay” admissions by admissions departments of colleges and universities.

Even more overlooked in these debates are the substantial monies made by colleges and universities by actively recruiting international students. These international student admissions are almost always full-pay admissions, and constitute a significant part of college and university incomes. In fact, larger colleges and universities even go so far as using commission-based agents to recruit these international full-pay students in ever increasing numbers, and justify this by claiming they are doing so to increase “student diversity.”

So if legacy admissions and large-donor admissions are curtailed or terminated, colleges and universities have only to call upon their international commission-based agents to step up recruiting of the other main source of full-pay students: international students. This is the main reason for this money-focused recruitment of international students, not to enhance diversity but rather for the money. Yes, "follow the money” and you will get a much clearer perspective now missing in current debates.

Wouldn’t it be a sad irony if legacy admissions and large-donor admissions were curtailed or terminated altogether by colleges and universities, only to be replaced not by poor, disadvantaged U.S. students but rather by increasing numbers of international full-pay students?

Fred Waddell, Hardy