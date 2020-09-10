Letter: Affluent suppress needs of those with less

There are a couple questions I have for the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals. Suppose you are sick or have an emergency. Where would you go for help? Who would provide the services needed for that help? Most likely you would go to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital or LewisGale Medical Center.
Many of the folks who provide the services for your care at those institutions depend on bus transportation from Valley Metro. Yet, you voted to deny the building of the new bus station in an area that may disturb, on some level, the lifestyle of up and coming downtown residents. Just another example of how the more affluent suppress even the basic needs of those who have less. Shame on you for your selfish attitudes.
Until we realize that we are all in this thing called civilization together; rich or poor, brown-black-yellow-white, male or female, there can be no peace, no justice and no rational social or economic progress.
DAN CAMDEN
WILLIS
