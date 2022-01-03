Letter: Affordable housing is vital to our community

Affordable housing is vital to our community

There is an affordable housing shortage in Blacksburg. With real estate and rental prices at an all-time high, residences with proximity to amenities and employers are becoming harder to find and more difficult to rent and purchase.

For many existing residents, there is a growing discontentment about housing development in Blacksburg. Some are experiencing a feeling of loss. Ideas about living in a small town with natural landscapes and an abundance of space conflict with the changes that come with density, development and growth.

My family represents a wave of the growth of Montgomery County that will be an ongoing part of our region for the next decade. We moved here about five years ago and have found many reasons to love this area. But, most importantly, we love the community.

So, how do we meet a new reality of growth as a community? By considering our priorities. Do we want to be known as an exclusive enclave or as a community that welcomes and embraces new members into Blacksburg?

Growing up in New York City, I was enriched by a culturally diverse experience. I lived on a block with teachers, police officers, city and state workers, mechanics, administrative assistants, postal workers, business owners and homemakers. Now, the homogeneity of class in most neighborhoods is increasing and excluding those who need more moderately or lower priced housing and who have so much to contribute to our community.

It is difficult as a new member of this community to hear the growing rhetoric of resentment about growth, as my family is part of that growth. Because I grew up in a working-class neighborhood, I recognize how vital affordable housing is for our society to thrive.

It is time we prioritize people and community over nostalgic ideas of small-town living that foster resentment. Such exclusivity does not represent the future of growth in Blacksburg. It is time to recognize that everyone has a right to belong.

Heather Nicholson,

Blacksburg